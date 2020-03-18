Extra police presence at shuttered Las Vegas Strip resorts

Las Vegas police demonstrated an increased security presence at some of the shuttered Strip properties early Wednesday.

Police sit outside Wynn Las Vegas, which closed its doors Tuesday amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police sit outside Mandalay Bay, which closed its doors Tuesday amid the coronavirus outbreak. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police demonstrated an increased security presence at some of the shuttered Strip properties early Wednesday as the city copes with the unprecedented closure of major resort hotels.

Barricades were placed around all entries of the Wynn Las Vegas and Encore resorts. Las Vegas police vehicles and a couple of officers also were observed in front of the entrances. A police vehicle was parked in front of Mandalay Bay as well.

Las Vegas police Lt. Jose Hernandez, said police were not allocating resources to “any significant events” on Las Vegas Boulevard.

But the police presence was observed less than 24 hours after MGM Resorts International properties, and Wynn Resorts Ltd., closed their doors to protect the health and well-being of guests and employees in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The remainder of the Strip, from Sahara Avenue to Russell Road, appeared to be operating as normal, albeit with very few cars traveling up and down Las Vegas Boulevard.

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Tuesday announced a statewide closure of all casinos, restaurants, bars and other nonessential businesses for 30 days and strongly encouraged Nevadans to stay inside as part of the state’s latest response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

