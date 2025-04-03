Family of man killed in Las Vegas Strip hotel room sues company

The family of a man who was fatally shot inside a Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino after inviting two women up to his room has sued the property for negligence and wrongful death.

Victor Altamirano, father of Bryan Altamirano-Solano who was killed in a room at Caesars Palace, returns to his seat after speaking during sentencing for Erika Covington and Arionna Taylor, who were charged in his death, during their sentencing hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Victor Altamirano, father of Bryan Altamirano-Solano, who was killed in a room at Caesars Palace, cries after speaking during sentencing for Erika Covington and Arionna Taylor, who were charged in his death, during their sentencing hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Jan. 23, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Caesars Palace rotunda in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. The structure is set for demolition. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attorneys representing Bryan Angel Altamirano-Solano’s mother, Nelly Solano-Gazo, and his father, Victor Altamirano-Quijano, filed a lawsuit against Caesars Entertainment in Clark County District Court Wednesday.

A housekeeper found Altamirano-Solano dead with a gunshot wound to his chest in a fifth-floor Caesars Palace hotel room on May 15, 2023, authorities said. Surveillance footage had captured two 20-year-old women, Erika Covington and Arionna Taylor, going into the room with him early that morning, and then running from the room with a brown bag about a half hour later, an arrest report showed.

In the complaint, lawyers with Bighorn Law, Joshua Berrett and David Finegold, accused Caesars Palace of being careless and not enforcing security and safety measures that they said would have kept Altamirano-Solano safe.

“Defendant Caesars had policies and procedures for its security personnel to escort sex workers off its property,” the lawsuit read. “Defendant Caesar’s failed to report and record interactions with sex workers, contrary to its own policies and procedures.”

Caesars Entertainment did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The suit also said that Caesars allowed Covington and Taylor, both underage, to remain on the premises while in possession of a firearm, and failed to properly hire, train, and supervise property employees, including security guards.

Covington and Taylor pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon and, earlier this year, were ordered to serve between 10 and 25 years in prison.

Berrett and Finegold also argue in the lawsuit that Caesars Palace “directly and proximately” caused Altamirano-Solano’s death, and as a result, should pay for his funeral expenses as well as damages for grief, loss of support, and loss of companionship, among other things.

Contact Akiya Dillon at adillon@reviewjournal.com.