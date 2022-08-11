Fatal Strip crash closes part of Las Vegas Boulevard

Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal crash on the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday.

Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash after two vehicles collided in the 3000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South near Resorts World early Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Lt. Jeff Dean said at 1:35 a.m. two vehicles collided in the 3000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South. The driver of a black sedan died at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the second vehicle suffered minor injuries. Las Vegas Boulevard was closed between Resorts World Drive to Elvis Presley Boulevard for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

