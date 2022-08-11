88°F
Fatal Strip crash closes part of Las Vegas Boulevard

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 11, 2022 - 6:51 am
 
Updated August 11, 2022 - 7:10 am
Las Vegas police is investigating a fatal crash after two vehicles collided in the 3000 block o ...
Las Vegas police investigate a fatal crash after two vehicles collided in the 3000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South near Resorts World early Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal crash on the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday. (Glenn ...
Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal crash on the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday. (Glenn Puit / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a fatal crash on the Las Vegas Strip early Thursday.

Lt. Jeff Dean said at 1:35 a.m. two vehicles collided in the 3000 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South. The driver of a black sedan died at the scene.

The driver and passenger in the second vehicle suffered minor injuries. Las Vegas Boulevard was closed between Resorts World Drive to Elvis Presley Boulevard for the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

