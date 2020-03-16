Few people along quiet Las Vegas Strip on Monday morning

With casinos partially closed or in the process of closing, the Las Vegas Strip was an eerily quiet place Monday morning.

The heart of the Las Vegas Strip was almost a ghost town about 6 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, as several casinos prepare to close in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I’m at the Las Vegas Strip this morning and the lack of people here is noticeable. Yes it is Monday at 6:30 a.m. but I’ve walked two full blocks and seen three people: pic.twitter.com/BXwfeHItiT — Glenn Puit (@GlennatRJ) March 16, 2020

A stroll of two blocks in the heart of the Strip resulted in contact with three people. Admittedly, it’s not usually very busy at 6 a.m. Monday, but the area that drives so much of the Nevada economy was akin to a ghost town.

MGM Resorts said it was ceasing all operations beginning Monday and Tuesday while Wynn announced a minimum two-week closure starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Documents obtained by the Review-Journal indicated that Caesars was starting to lay off employees because of the anticipated downturn in tourists.

