Filming disrupts overnight Strip traffic

Las Vegas police on late Monday announced overnight road closures on the Strip to “facilitate production filming in the area.”

The “intermittent” closures were planned from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday on Las Vegas Boulevard, between Caesars Palace and Harmon Avenue, police said.

It was not immediately clear what was being filmed.

