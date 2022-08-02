98°F
Filming disrupts overnight Strip traffic

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2022 - 10:49 pm
 
The Las Vegas Strip, seen in April 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas police on late Monday announced overnight road closures on the Strip to “facilitate production filming in the area.”

The “intermittent” closures were planned from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday on Las Vegas Boulevard, between Caesars Palace and Harmon Avenue, police said.

It was not immediately clear what was being filmed.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

