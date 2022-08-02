Filming of commercial disrupts overnight Strip traffic

Las Vegas police on late Monday announced overnight road closures on the Strip to “facilitate production filming.”

Ken Block is reportedly filming a commercial for Audi's electric-car division.

The Las Vegas Strip, seen in April 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police on late Monday announced overnight road closures on the Strip to “facilitate production filming in the area.”

The “intermittent” closures took place from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday on Las Vegas Boulevard, between Caesars Palace and Harmon Avenue, police said.

Closures are expected to continue nightly through 6 a.m. Thursday

Stunt driver Ken Block is filming a commercial for Audi.

The Review-Journal’s John Katsilometes contributed to this report.