Filming of commercial disrupts overnight Strip traffic

Ken Block is reportedly filming a commercial for Audi's electric-car division.
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 1, 2022 - 10:49 pm
 
Updated August 2, 2022 - 3:57 pm
The Las Vegas Strip, seen in April 2022. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Las Vegas police on late Monday announced overnight road closures on the Strip to “facilitate production filming in the area.”

The “intermittent” closures took place from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday on Las Vegas Boulevard, between Caesars Palace and Harmon Avenue, police said.

Closures are expected to continue nightly through 6 a.m. Thursday

Stunt driver Ken Block is filming a commercial for Audi.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

The Review-Journal’s John Katsilometes contributed to this report.

