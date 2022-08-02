Filming of commercial disrupts overnight Strip traffic
Las Vegas police on late Monday announced overnight road closures on the Strip to “facilitate production filming in the area.”
The “intermittent” closures took place from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday on Las Vegas Boulevard, between Caesars Palace and Harmon Avenue, police said.
Closures are expected to continue nightly through 6 a.m. Thursday
Stunt driver Ken Block is filming a commercial for Audi.
Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.
The Review-Journal’s John Katsilometes contributed to this report.