Fire burns roof at Las Vegas Strip resort

The fire happened just after 5:05 p.m. at the Strip casino-resort.

A fire burned a roof at the Sahara casino-resort on the Strip early Tuesday evening.

In a statement, the Clark County Fire Department said, at 5:05 p.m., it received “calls for a fire at 2535 S. Las Vegas Blvd on the low-rise roof of the Sahara Hotel. The first unit arrived at 5:09 PM units arrived and reported smoke showing from the second story roof. Firefighters made access to the roof, located a fire which was contained to construction debris and quickly knocked the fire down.”

No civilian or firefighter injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.