Fire crews, pilots test rescue skills at High Roller — PHOTOS

Faces could be seeing gawking skyward near the Strip on Thursday morning.

With one of the High Roller cabins just feet away, a Metro police helicopter hovers. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Air Support and Search and Rescue Section participated in a training exercise with Las Vegas Fire Rescue at the High Roller in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Air Support and Search and Rescue Section participated in a training exercise with Las Vegas Fire Rescue at the High Roller in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Air Support and Search and Rescue Section participated in a training exercise with Las Vegas Fire Rescue at the High Roller in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Air Support and Search and Rescue Section participated in a training exercise with Las Vegas Fire Rescue at the High Roller in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Air Support and Search and Rescue Section participated in a training exercise with Las Vegas Fire Rescue at the High Roller in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Air Support and Search and Rescue Section participated in a training exercise with Las Vegas Fire Rescue at the High Roller in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Air Support and Search and Rescue Section participated in a training exercise with Las Vegas Fire Rescue at the High Roller in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Air Support and Search and Rescue Section participated in a training exercise with Las Vegas Fire Rescue at the High Roller in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Air Support and Search and Rescue Section participate in a training exercise with Las Vegas Fire Rescue at the High Roller in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Faces could be seeing gawking skyward near the Strip on Thursday morning.

A police helicopter was hovering seemingly inches away from the High Roller as pedestrians strained to get a look.

There was no problem or rescue underway.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Air Support and Search and Rescue Section was working a training exercise with the Las Vegas Fire Department.

Review-Journal photographer Erik Verduzco captured these images.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.