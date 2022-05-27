Fire crews, pilots test rescue skills at High Roller — PHOTOS
Faces could be seeing gawking skyward near the Strip on Thursday morning.
A police helicopter was hovering seemingly inches away from the High Roller as pedestrians strained to get a look.
There was no problem or rescue underway.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Air Support and Search and Rescue Section was working a training exercise with the Las Vegas Fire Department.
Review-Journal photographer Erik Verduzco captured these images.
