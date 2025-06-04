83°F
Electrical room at Strip hotel-casino fills with smoke, no injuries

Pedestrians walk between the Horseshoe Las Vegas and Paris Las Vegas on the Strip Friday, April 28, 2023. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
June 3, 2025 - 6:08 pm
 
Updated June 3, 2025 - 6:19 pm

No injuries were reported after firefighters responded to a Strip hotel-casino Tuesday afternoon to find smoke emanating from a third-floor electrical room, fire officials said.

After getting initial reports of a fire in the casino just before 3:40 p.m., crews arrived at 3645 Las Vegas Boulevard South, the Clark County Fire Department said in a news release. The news release didn’t name the hotel-casino, but the Horseshoe Las Vegas is at that address.

Firefighters were taken by security personnel to the electrical room, which was “full of smoke,” the fire department said.

Crews discovered the smoke was caused by “an overheated lubricant that had come in contact with a heat source,” the news release said.

“There was no fire and the smoke quickly dissipated,” the fire department said.

Fire crews then “de-energized” the heat source and ventilated the room.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

