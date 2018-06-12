Fire injures 1, forces evacuation at hotel near Las Vegas Strip

At least one person suffered minor injuries in a Tuesday morning fire that forced some guests to evacuate from an off-Strip hotel.

Clark County firefighters responded to a fire inside a laundry chute at the Marriott Grand Chateau, 75 E. Harmon Ave., Tuesday morning, June 12, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The fire started just before 9 a.m. inside a laundry chute at the Marriott Grand Chateau, 75 E. Harmon Ave., according to the Clark County Fire Department. One person suffered minor burns and two others were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation, officials said.

The blaze was out before firefighters arrived, leaving only light smoke in the hotel. The department said that an unknown number of rooms were evacuated. It was not immediately clear which floors of the hotel were affected.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday. Further details were not available.

