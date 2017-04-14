Firefighters praised for quickly putting out Bellagio fire

Clark County firefighters responded to a fire on the roof of the Bellagio Thursday night. (@antheacannon/Twitter)

Damage from a fire on the roof of the Bellagio is shown on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County Fire Department and other emergency personnel respond to the scene after part of the roof of the Bellagio hotel-casino caught fire in Las Vegas on Thursday, April 13, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Pedestrians outside of the Bellagio hotel-casino as Clark County Fire Department and other emergency personnel respond after part of the roof of the hotel-casino caught fire in Las Vegas on Friday, April 14, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Part of Las Vegas Boulevard was temporarily shut down while Clark County firefighters battled a fire on the roof of Bellagio late Thursday into Friday morning.

The roof of a few Bellagio retail shops on the north side of the famed fountain caught fire and burned for under a half hour, prompting a large fire department and police response.

Nobody was injured, no rooms at the hotel-casino, 3600 Las Vegas Blvd. South, were affected and no mass evacuations were necessary, Clark County Fire Department Deputy Chief Roy Session said.

Crews were first called about 10:45 p.m., and units arrived at 10:50 p.m. The fire was knocked down about 11:10 p.m. Session credited the training of the firefighters for being able to quickly access the roof.

“Our guys who work this area of town knew this hotel like the back of their hands,” Session said.

A little closer pic.twitter.com/CZnXXDNlEE — Sean Kim (@SeanNKim) April 14, 2017

Strong winds helped the fire spread quickly, he said.

“We called a second alarm because it was burning so fast,” Session said. “They did a great job of knocking it down so quickly.”

However, Assistant Fire Chief Larry Haydu wrote in a release that fighting this fire was “extremely difficult” based on where it was and how crews could get to it.

Session later elaborated and said crews used a “deck gun” to knock down the fire. A deck gun helps crews fight fires from a distance, which was essential at Bellagio.

“We couldn’t get to close to it from where it was,” Session.

Crews then sent firefighters up onto the roof. After knocking down the fire, firefighters checked for any remaining possible hot spots.

Session said it took 12 firefighters to knock down the flames. In total, 77 personnel worked the call, Haydu wrote in the release.

Fire fighters appear to have the worst of the #Bellagio fire under control now. The Strip is closed. pic.twitter.com/OfhGDiGcle — Anthea Cannon (@AntheaCannon) April 14, 2017

Metropolitan Police Department assisted with traffic control. Lt. Carlos Hank said police directed traffic at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

“The Metropolitan Police Department (ensured) traffic safety and pedestrian safety,” he said.

Jill Long of Pittsburgh said she could see the fire from the balcony of her hotel room at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, as well as debris flying from the fire and into the lake next to the retail shops. She said she heard sirens from far away about 10:45 p.m. but they “kept getting louder.”

“We didn’t know if it was a car that flipped over or something like that,” Long said. “There was just a lot of fire and a lot of smoke.”

She could smell the smoke from her balcony. She walked from The Cosmopolitan and cut through Bellagio to get to Flamingo Road. About 90 minutes after the fire started, she said a foul odor still lingered inside Bellagio.

“You can smell that sulfur,” Long said. “It smells terrible.”

Jill Long of Pittsburgh took this video of the fire from her room balcony at the Cosmo. She said debris was flying into the fountain pic.twitter.com/Bb2aVSZLEn — Mike Shoro (@mike_shoro) April 14, 2017

Another visitor, Adrea Sloniker from Seattle, stood near the Bellagio fountain and watched crews overhaul the retail shops’ roof. She was surprised it took five minutes for the Fire Department to arrive.

“It seemed like forever,” she said.

She was staying at Flamingo, 3555 Las Vegas Blvd. South, and saw the flames from across Las Vegas Boulevard. She watched the flames grow and thick, black smoke “pour” into the air. Gawkers gathered nearby to watch the fire.

“Did anyone even bother calling 911? Did they even have a clue what’s going on?” Sloniker wondered.

At the fire’s start, Sloniker said she was confused. She was looking for authorities to direct people what to do or where to go, but she said there were none.

There's a fire at the #bellagio right now in LV – we just got kicked out of Olives pic.twitter.com/4IdD9En16q — Scott Kraiterman (@airscottie) April 14, 2017

The affected stores were closed at the time of the fire. The area was blocked off before crews arrived.

“It wasn’t bad at all,” Session said. “Our guys had a pretty clear access.”

The fire’s cause wasn’t immediately known. He said the facades on the roof had a lot of Styrofoam. The fire burned and spread through the Styrofoam, but didn’t extend into the interior of the shops.

Monetary damage hadn’t been estimated as of early Friday. Session said about 30 to 40 feet of the retail shops’ roof was charred.

Scene from the Strip, out in front of The Paris. pic.twitter.com/nESDOOTaFF — Mike Shoro (@mike_shoro) April 14, 2017

