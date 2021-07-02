Fireworks by Grucci readies for Las Vegas’ first citywide July 4th display

A pioneering fireworks display will hit the skies over the Strip this weekend as the city celebrates its first major holiday since fully reopening.

A fireworks show goes off from the Julius Tower at Caesars Palace on The Strip to kick off a week long of Fourth-of-July festivities as seen from APEX Social Club atop the Palms in Las Vegas, Saturday, June 30, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal, file)

On Friday, about a dozen workers were nearly 40 stories above Las Vegas Boulevard at Treasure Island, installing the fireworks for the Las Vegas’ first-ever citywide Fourth of July fireworks show.

Fireworks by Grucci, which is producing the display, offered a preview of the show during a media tour Friday morning on the roof of Treasure Island. Phil Grucci, the company’s CEO and creative director, said he hopes this weekend’s show will be a coming-out party for Las Vegas after 16 months of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This weekend for the Grucci family is huge for us,” he said. “It really signifies that we’re back […] We want to come back and we want to come back strong.”

For about eight minutes and 11 seconds, tens of thousands of fireworks will take to the skies from the Aria, Planet Hollywood, Caesars Palace, The Venetian, Treasure Island, Resorts World Las Vegas and the Strat.

Grucci said his company didn’t start planning its Fourth of July events until around April of this year thanks to lingering concerns about the pandemic. Normally, that process begins the November before.

Naturally, the display will be very “red, white and blue,” Grucci said, “with a lot of stars and stripes. We have to have stars and stripes on the Fourth of July.” He said the finale is going to be the big moment. “[It’s] going to be huge.”

There’s another aspect of this year’s show that makes it even more special. In early January, Grucci lost one of their key producers, Chris Carlino, to COVID-19.

“There’s a lot of emotion with the whole team that’s out here to pull this thing off and pull it off right,” Grucci said.

The Strip show is not alone in the civic celebrations. Other July 4th fireworks shows around the valley include those launched from Plaza, Red Rock Resort, Green Valley Ranch and Lake Las Vegas.

Las Vegas is expected to draw more than 300,000 visitors for the Fourth of July celebrations, according to Department of Transportation officials.

