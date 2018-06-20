Flooding hits Mandalay Bay on Las Vegas Strip

A water main break at Mandalay Bay on Tuesday afternoon caused major flooding in the resort’s south convention center, Clark County fire officials said.

Flooding at Mandalay Bay on Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (Melinda Cook)

Mandalay Bay hotel-casino in Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Flooding at Mandalay Bay on Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (Melinda Cook)

The flooding was reported shortly after 4:30 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department said in a release. The break dumped water onto the first floor of the convention area, and about 1,000 people on the second floor had to be relocated to other areas of the resort.

No injuries were reported, and fire officials said there was no structural damage to the building. Officials determined the break happened in the loading dock area.

Brian Ahern, an MGM Resorts International spokesman, said the leak did not disrupt operations and that crews were working to clean up the water as quickly as possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter. Review-Journal staff write Wade Tyler Millward contributed to this report.