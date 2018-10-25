Fly Linq zip line on the Las Vegas Strip nears opening — TIMELAPSE

A new zip line is ready to fly into the Las Vegas Strip.

Fly Linq at The Linq Promenade opens Nov. 9.

The attraction will feature 10 side-by-side zip lines where guests can launch from a 114-foot-tall tower and fly 1,121 feet before landing near the High Roller Observation wheel. Guests can ride either in a seated or superman position.

The attraction is the first zip line on the Las Vegas Strip.

Fly Linq’s time-lapse video features a look at the construction process.

