Galactic marriages: couples have Star Wars-themed weddings on May 4

Around 20 couples had a Star Wars-themed wedding at The Little Vegas Chapel on Sunday, May 4, which is celebrated as Star Wars Day.

William McCormack, left, kisses his bride, Celeste, following their “Star Wars” themed wedding at The Little Vegas Chapel Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Darth Vader mask sits on a desk for “Star Wars” themed weddings at The Little Vegas Chapel Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wedding officiant Sabrina Plaisance-Sia gets ready to officiate a wedding dressed as Princess Leia during a “Star Wars” themed wedding at The Little Vegas Chapel Sunday, May 4, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Celeste and William McCormack’s relationship began a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away. On Sunday, the sci-fi-obsessed couple made it to the “distant, desert land of Las Vegas,” as the Princess Leia wedding officiant called it.

The McCormacks were one of around 20 couples who had a “Star Wars”-themed wedding at The Little Vegas Chapel on Sunday. May 4, or “May the fourth,” is celebrated as “Star Wars Day” as a nod to the film’s popular phrase “May the force be with you.” The chapel held its yearslong tradition of hosting themed weddings with Princess Leia and Darth Vader officiants.

“It started off kind of small, just because it’s kind of like a nerdy, niche thing. But turns out there’s a lot more ‘Star Wars’ fans than we thought, and this year in particular has been huge,” said Elmer Turcios, the chapel’s chief photographer, who was dressed as a Jedi.

The newlyweds pledged that the force would be with them through the galaxy of life and that they would never turn to the dark side.

“This bond with one man was forced and strengthened through the force. But what is the force? It is an energy created by all living things. Some might even call the light side of the force ‘love,’ ” Sabrina Plaisance-Sia, dressed as Princess Leia, said as she joined the McCormacks in a “galactic marriage.”

The McCormacks were joined by the groom’s family, who, dressed as characters such as Yoda and Darth Vader, sat teary-eyed in the wedding chapel.

“They were just going to do it themselves, and we were like ‘Well, what if we can come to Vegas, we’ll do it with you,’ ” said Kasey McCormack, the groom’s daughter who was dressed as one of the Nightsisters.

Celeste McCormack said that she was originally looking into an Elvis wedding, but when she saw the Star Wars wedding online, she knew it was right up the couple’s alley. She described her and her husband as “total nerds” who are very into both “Star Wars” and “Star Trek.”

“The Galaxy gives you its full blessing together. It is up to you to keep the force flowing each and every day of your lives together,” Plaisance-Sia said.

