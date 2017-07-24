‘Game of Thrones’ actor makes splash as DJ on Las Vegas Strip

Most people know him as Hodor, the gentle giant in the HBO megahit “Game of Thrones.” But Kristian Nairn’s DJ roots run deep and he spent a sunny Sunday afternoon making his Las Vegas pool party debut at The Linq Hotel.

Irish actor and DJ Kristian Nairn, best known for his role as Hodor in Game of Thrones, performs poolside at The Linq Hotel, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Karin Spewak of Miami enjoys a beverage as she relaxes on a giant dragon pool float during the DJ set of Kristian Nairn, best known for his role as Hodor in Game of Thrones, at The Linq Hotel, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Irish actor and DJ Kristian Nairn, best known for his role as Hodor in Game of Thrones, performs poolside at The Linq Hotel, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Partygoers hang out in the pool as they listen to the sounds of DJ Kristian Nairn, best known for his role as Hodor in Game of Thrones, at The Linq Hotel, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Irish actor and DJ Kristian Nairn, best known for his role as Hodor in Game of Thrones, performs poolside at The Linq Hotel, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Partygoers float around on a giant dragon pool floats as they listen to the sounds of DJ Kristian Nairn, best known for his role as Hodor in Game of Thrones, at The Linq Hotel, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Irish actor and DJ Kristian Nairn, best known for his role as Hodor in Game of Thrones, performs poolside at The Linq Hotel, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Guests relax poolside as they listen to the sounds of DJ Kristian Nairn, best known for his role as Hodor in Game of Thrones, at The Linq Hotel, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Irish actor and DJ Kristian Nairn, best known for his role as Hodor in Game of Thrones, performs poolside at The Linq Hotel, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Guest relax poolside as they listen to the sounds of DJ Kristian Nairn, best known for his role as Hodor in Game of Thrones, at The Linq Hotel, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Amanda Letourneau, foreground, of Vermont and Amber Numedahl of Minnesota get their groove on to the sounds of DJ Kristian Nairn, best known for his role as Hodor in Game of Thrones, at The Linq Hotel, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Partygoers hang out in the pool as they listen to the sounds of DJ Kristian Nairn, best known for his role as Hodor in Game of Thrones, at The Linq Hotel, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Irish actor and DJ Kristian Nairn, best known for his role as Hodor in Game of Thrones, performs poolside at The Linq Hotel, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Irish actor and DJ Kristian Nairn, best known for his role as Hodor in Game of Thrones, performs poolside at The Linq Hotel, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A woman relaxes on a giant dragon pool float during the DJ set of Kristian Nairn, best known for his role as Hodor in Game of Thrones, at The Linq Hotel, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

A partygoer enjoys the sounds of DJ Kristian Nairn, best known for his role as Hodor in Game of Thrones, at The Linq Hotel, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Most people know him as Hodor, the gentle giant in the HBO megahit “Game of Thrones.”

But Kristian Nairn’s DJ roots run deep and he spent a sunny Sunday afternoon making his Las Vegas pool party debut at The Linq Hotel.

“There’s no other place like Vegas,” Nairn said.

Sunday’s set marked his third time in town, with prior gigs taking place at Ghostbar in the Palms and Sushisamba in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian.

Fans packed into the pool, danced, drank and played games such as giant Jenga and beer pong with buckets.

Several people, including at least one pool employee, stopped and took pictures in front of the DJ booth. Nairn would occasionally look up and flash a smile, but most of the time he kept his eyes closed and rocked his head to the beat

“I had to come down here specifically for this,” said Jake Gallen, who lives in Las Vegas.

He called the experience of seeing the 6 foot 10 inch man who plays the beloved character in person “surreal.”

There were some reminders of the series for attendees who may have leaned more toward just being fans of the show. A throne made of pool noodles in front of the DJ booth, huge inflatable golden dragons that floated in the pool and “Game of Thrones” banners were pinned up around the pool deck. Although the show began its seventh season this month, Nairn’s character died in the sixth season, which aired in 2016.

Nairn, 41, was always a musician and actor, but he preferred to perform music. He said he performed at a gay club in Belfast, Northern Ireland, for years and saw a lot of work. Then “Game of Thrones” happened.

“And everything changed,” he said.

The set he plays hasn’t changed much, but Nairn said he was lifted to the international stage. He isn’t worried about being typecast or having the fame of Hodor follow his music career wherever he goes.

“People are so sweet to me all the time because of Hodor, what’s to complain about?” he said.

Nairn said the show has made it so he can perform anywhere, and he wants to tour forever.

“I don’t see why not,” he said. “Until I fall over.”

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.