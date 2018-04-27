Golden Knights fans get free admission to Shark Reef

Calling all Golden Knights fans! In celebration of the Knights’ Stanley Cup series against the San Jose Sharks, here’s your chance to see some real sharks for free.

Vegas Golden Knights fans celebrates a score against the San Jose Sharks during Game 1 of the NHL hockey playoff series at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Thursday, April 26, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay on the Las Vegas Strip is offering fans wearing Golden Knights gear free entry to the exhibit after 3 p.m. on game days.

Great news, @GoldenKnight fans! During game days, all fans wearing #VGK gear will be given complimentary entry to @shark_reef after 3pm. pic.twitter.com/O1ifqyUz1Y — Mandalay Bay Resort (@MandalayBay) April 26, 2018

San Jose fans showing their team spirit can visit Shark Reef at a discounted rate, Mandalay Bay said on social media.