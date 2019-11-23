Golden Knights help Cosmopolitan light tree for holidays

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas started the holiday season with a golden flavor on Friday night.

The Ice Rink at the Cosmopolitan hosted its third annual tree lighting ceremony with help from Vegas Golden Knights Marc-Andre Fleury and Max Pacioretty.

VGK in-game hosts Big D and Mark Shunock hosted the evening, and DJ Lee Orchard, aka the Golden Knight, played a live DJ set.

The ceremony was open to the public. The event had been scheduled for Wednesday but was pushed to Friday because of rain.