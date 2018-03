A guest at Excalibur was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after he accidentally shot himself.

Excalibur (Review-Journal File)

Las Vegas police said the man shot himself in the arm just after 4 a.m. while inside his hotel room, and was hospitalized for treatment, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. Isaac Auten.

No one else was injured in the shooting, and the man’s wound was not life-threatening.

