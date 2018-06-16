Guests rescued from elevator after outage at Las Vegas Strip hotel

A power outage at a Las Vegas Strip hotel Friday night prompted elevator rescues for those trapped inside, officials said.
The outage was reported about 8:20 p.m. in the north tower at Circus Circus, 2880 Las Vegas Blvd. South, according to a Clark County Fire Department release.
Crews assisted people stuck inside the hotel elevators because of the power loss, the release said. Everybody was out of the elevators by 9:15 p.m.
Power was restored, and the elevators became operational just before 9:30 p.m.
MGM Resorts International spokesman Brian Ahern provided a statement.
“Circus Circus experienced a brief power outage,” it read. “Primary power has been restored. Crews are working to evaluate the cause of the power disruption.
No one was injured.
