Gunshot at Strip resort was accidentally fired from purse

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is seen in this Dec. 16, 2019, file photo. Las Vegas police were investigating a report of an accidental gun discharge at the resort on Wednesday morning.

Las Vegas police on Wednesday were looking for a woman who accidentally fired a gun hidden in her purse while standing in the lobby of The Cosmopolitan resort on the Strip.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon confirmed officers were called to the Cosmopolitan, 2708 Las Vegas Blvd. South, at 5:34 a.m.

“Security called to report what appeared to be an accidental discharge at the Cosmo,” Gordon said. “There were no reported injuries and no indication that anyone was struck.”

Officer Aden OcampoGomez said later Wednesday that video surveillance footage from the property helped police determine that a woman who was in the resort’s lobby had reached into her purse, inadvertently firing a firearm inside.

The woman immediately fled the property and had not been located by midday. However, OCampoGomez said detectives are continuing to investigate.

