55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
The Strip

Gunshot at The Cosmopolitan was accidentally fired from purse

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 23, 2020 - 7:12 am
 
Updated December 23, 2020 - 12:47 pm
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is seen in this Dec. 16, 2019, file photo. Las Vegas police were ...
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is seen in this Dec. 16, 2019, file photo. Las Vegas police were investigating a report of an accidental gun discharge at the resort on Wednesday morning. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Las Vegas police on Wednesday were looking for a woman who accidentally fired a gun hidden in her purse while standing in the lobby of The Cosmopolitan resort on the Strip.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon confirmed officers were called to the Cosmopolitan, 2708 Las Vegas Blvd. South, at 5:34 a.m.

“Security called to report what appeared to be an accidental discharge at the Cosmo,” Gordon said. “There were no reported injuries and no indication that anyone was struck.”

Officer Aden OcampoGomez said later Wednesday that video surveillance footage from the property helped police determine that a woman who was in the resort’s lobby had reached into her purse, inadvertently firing a firearm inside.

The woman immediately fled the property and had not been located by midday. However, OCampoGomez said detectives are continuing to investigate.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Father’s family grieves Las Vegas boy accidentally slain by mom
Father’s family grieves Las Vegas boy accidentally slain by mom
2
Rio reopens with huge turkey giveaway
Rio reopens with huge turkey giveaway
3
Fentanyl poisoning likely in suspicious death of Las Vegas infant
Fentanyl poisoning likely in suspicious death of Las Vegas infant
4
$316K poker hand hits for Las Vegas visitor at Strip casino
$316K poker hand hits for Las Vegas visitor at Strip casino
5
A crisis quietly unfolds in Clark County hospitals
A crisis quietly unfolds in Clark County hospitals
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
People on the Strip watch the first volcano show since the reopening of the The Mirage earlier ...
Mirage to close all operations midweek due to COVID
By John Katsilometes and Mike Shoro / RJ

The Mirage will open the new year by shutting down totally from Mondays through Thursdays, MGM Resorts International announced Monday.