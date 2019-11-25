Hit-and run crash closes section of Las Vegas Strip

Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian on the Las Vegas Strip Monday morning.

A crash has closed Las Vegas Boulevard South at the South Wynn Main Gate, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. (RTC Cameras)

In an email, police said Las Vegas Boulevard South at the Wynn Main Gate Drive is closed in both directions.

The pedestrian has been taken to University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Motorists are advised to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

