Homeless person causes fire in front of Mandalay Bay, police say

Details were not immediately available from the Clark County Fire Department, but Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon confirmed about 10:40 p.m. that an unknown number of palm trees had caught fire in front of Mandalay Bay, 3950 Las Vegas Boulevard South.

Mandalay Bay on the Strip in Las Vegas on Friday, Nov. 16, 2018. (Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fire to some landscaping in front of a Strip hotel Sunday night was “quickly put out,” according to Las Vegas police.

The fire to at least one palm tree and nearby landscaping in front of Mandalay Bay was caused by a homeless person “who was trying to hook up a light with some wires,” Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon said.

It was unclear at what time the fire was reported to the Clark County Fire Department, but Gordon confirmed the blaze at about 10:40 p.m.

A call to the Fire Department was not returned Sunday night.

Gordon said there were no road closures during the emergency response.

