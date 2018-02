Hooters Hotel is hosting a job fair for its newest restaurant, Steak ‘n Shake, which is set to open in the spring.

Hooters Casino Hotel in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Hooters Hotel is hosting a job fair for its newest restaurant, Steak ‘n Shake, which is set to open in the spring.

The job fair will be held Wednesday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. in the Clearwater Room at Hooters Hotel, 115 E. Tropicana Ave. in Las Vegas

A variety of positions for the new restaurant are available, including servers, cooks, dishwashers, food runners, host/hostesses and bussers.