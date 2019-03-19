Injured worker rescued from Las Vegas Strip construction site

The Chinese-themed Resorts World Las Vegas is under construction on the former site of the Stardust on Thursday, March 7, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

The Clark County Fire Department rescued an injured worker at the Resorts World construction site Monday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department’s technical rescue team responded to 3000 Las Vegas Blvd. South, the construction site for Resorts World, to aid an injured worker, the fire department said in a news release.

Upon arrival, personnel ascended to the 59th floor to access the patient. Firefighters stabilized and placed the worker on a stretcher. Once the patient was secured, he and a firefighter were lowered to the ground by a crane on site, the release said.

The patient was taken to University Medical Center in stable condition, it said.

3000 Las Vegas Blvd. south, las vegas, nv