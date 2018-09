Las Vegas police are investigating a Monday morning injury crash on the Las Vegas Strip, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes.

Las Vegas police investigated a Monday morning injury crash on the Las Vegas Strip, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Chris Holmes.

The two-vehicle crash was at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard South and Sahara Avenue.

The Regional Transportation Commission traffic cameras show that all lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara have reopened.

This is developing story. Check back for updates.

