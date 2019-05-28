81°F
The Strip

Installation of 3K bollards on Las Vegas Strip begins

May 28, 2019 - 10:59 am
 

Construction workers began installing 3,000 bollards — steel posts — along Las Vegas Strip sidewalks early Tuesday morning to protect pedestrians from nearby traffic.

Government officials say the 4-foot-tall posts are strong enough to stop a flatbed truck traveling 55 mph.

Approximately 1,600 bollards have been installed on the Strip since October 2017.

