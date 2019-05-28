Installation of 3K bollards on Las Vegas Strip begins

Government officials say the 4-foot-tall posts are strong enough to stop a flatbed truck traveling 55 mph.

Construction crews pour cement where they began installing steel posts on the Las Vegas Strip near Aria, Nov. 13, 2017, to protect pedestrians walking along Las Vegas Boulevard. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Construction workers began installing 3,000 bollards — steel posts — along Las Vegas Strip sidewalks early Tuesday morning to protect pedestrians from nearby traffic.

Approximately 1,600 bollards have been installed on the Strip since October 2017.

