Installation of 3K bollards on Las Vegas Strip begins
Government officials say the 4-foot-tall posts are strong enough to stop a flatbed truck traveling 55 mph.
Construction workers began installing 3,000 bollards — steel posts — along Las Vegas Strip sidewalks early Tuesday morning to protect pedestrians from nearby traffic.
Government officials say the 4-foot-tall posts are strong enough to stop a flatbed truck traveling 55 mph.
Approximately 1,600 bollards have been installed on the Strip since October 2017.
Contact Michael Scott Davidson at sdavidson@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3861. Follow @davidsonlvrj on Twitter.