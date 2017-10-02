‘It was a horror show’: Mass shooting leaves at least 59 dead, 525 wounded on Las Vegas Strip

A gunman in the Mandalay Bay hotel sprayed bullets into a crowd of thousands at an outdoor country music concert late Sunday, killing at least 59 people, injuring more than 525 people and sending the Las Vegas Strip into chaos.

A gunman in a Mandalay Bay hotel room sprayed bullets into a crowd of thousands at an outdoor country music concert late Sunday, killing at least 59 people, injuring more than 525 people and sending the Las Vegas Strip into chaos.

The massacre is the deadliest mass shooting in United States history.

As officers approached the 32nd-floor room of the suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, of Mesquite, shot through the door, injuring a security guard. Paddock then shot and killed himself, police said.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo said officers found 16 firearms in the man’s room, where Paddock checked in Thursday. The room, a corner suite, was approximately 1,100 feet from the concert stage.

As the sun rose early Monday, Paddock’s windows, which served as his vantage point, could be seen shattered, two gaping black holes in a sea of the casino’s shiny, gold exterior.

In a televised address to the nation Monday morning, President Donald Trump described the attack as “an act of pure evil.” He credited police for saving lives by finding the shooter quickly.

The White House announced that Trump would visit Las Vegas on Wednesday.

Families seeking information on the welfare of loved ones were instructed to call 866-535-5654 or come to Metro headquarters on Martin Luther King Boulevard and Alta Drive. Reunification efforts moved to the Las Vegas Convention Center at about 1 p.m.

Police initially named Marilou Danley, Paddock’s girlfriend, as a person of interest in the shooting, but later released a statement saying they had interviewed her and do not believe she was involved.

A law enforcement source said Danley has been out of the country for the past two weeks. Investigators were trying to arrange for her to come to Las Vegas so they can talk to her further.

Early Monday, investigators searched the home Danley shared with Paddock in Mesquite, 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas, after evacuating neighbors. Inside, they found 18 additional firearms, some explosives and several thousand rounds of ammunition, Lombardo said.

At the Mandalay Bay, Lombardo said authorities found ammonium nitrate, a chemical compound that can be used in homemade bombs, inside Paddock’s vehicle.

An off-duty Las Vegas police officer attending the concert was among the victims killed, Lombardo said. Another off-duty officer was shot in the neck and shoulder, but listed in serious condition.

‘Like a war zone’

The attack came early the final performance of the three-day Route 91 country music festival, which has been held for the past four years on a 15-acre lot on Las Vegas Boulevard across from Mandalay Bay.

The first long burst of automatic weapon fire rang out just as Jason Aldean began singing “When She Says Baby” before a crowd of about 22,000 people.

Concertgoer Ivetta Saldana, who was there with a friend, said the rapid-fire shots sounded like fireworks.

She said she hid in a sewer.

“It was a horror show,” she said at the Town Square shopping center south of the Strip. “People were standing around, then they hit the floor.”

VIDEO: Rapid fire from shooter(s) in Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/jgzCTQRUZP — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) October 2, 2017

FBI SWAT and SWAT units from Henderson, North Las Vegas and Las Vegas were called to the scene, according to police scanner traffic.

More than 25 flights were diverted from McCarran International Airport starting at midnight as controllers reconfigured flight paths to keep airplanes from getting shot, airport spokeswoman Christine Crews said.

One responding Metro officer was critically injured, and another had minor injuries, police said. The Los Angeles Fire Department announced on Twitter that two of its employees were struck by gunfire while attending the Route 91 festival. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

MGM Resorts International, which owns Mandalay Bay, released a statement early Monday from Jim Murren, the company’s chairman and CEO.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims of last night’s shooting, their families and those still fighting for their lives,” Murren said. “We are working with law enforcement and will continue to do all we can to help all of those involved.”

Health care workers from around the valley were called into hospitals and to the scene. The wounded were moved in wheelbarrows and luggage carts.

More than 100 people were treated at University Medical Center alone.

“It was the most patients UMC has ever seen at one time,” hospital spokeswoman Danita Cohen said.

UMC trauma surgeon Jay Coates, one of eight surgeons treating the surge of patients, said people came in with wounds to the head, chest, abdomen, arms and legs. He said he saw one patient die from gunshot wound to the head.

“It was like a war zone,” he said. “Every bed in trauma bay was occupied. … People were lined up in hallways for procedures.”

False reports of other shooters

At one point, police were investigating reports of active shooters at other Strip properties. Those reports turned out to be false.

Mandalay Bay, the MGM Grand and the Tropicana remained on lockdown until shortly after 8 a.m., when security personnel lifted all access restrictions and allowed guests to return to their rooms. The 32nd floor at Mandalay Bay remained off limits.

Las Vegas Boulevard and other roads through the crime scene remained closed Monday afternoon. The Metropolitan Police Department asked people to avoid the south Strip.

The FBI in Las Vegas asked for those with images and videos from the scene to call 1-800-255-5324.

The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the mass shooting, but Aaron Rouse, special agent in charge of the Las Vegas FBI office, told reporters that the shooter had no known connection to any international terrorist group.

Prominent Muslim organizations condemned the attack and the Islamic State’s “evil” attempt to exploit it. The Washington, D.C.-based Council on American-Islamic Relations called on Muslims nationwide to donate blood for the victims in Las Vegas.

‘It was relentless’

Matt and Robyn Webb from Orange County, California. said they sheltered underneath their seats as burst after burst of gunfire rained down from the direction of Mandalay Bay.

“It just kept coming,” Robyn Webb said at about midnight. “It was relentless.”

They eventually evacuated toward Reno Avenue, where they said they saw as many as 20 people lying in the street bleeding.

“That’s when we knew for sure it was real,” Matt Webb said.

They ended up at Hooters Hotel, but then fled from there with the panicked crowd as more shots rang out.

“We thought we were safe,” Robyn said.

They ended up sitting together on a curb next to an empty lot on Tropicana Avenue just east of Koval Lane, trying to get news on their phones and collect themselves as wailing ambulances streamed to and from the scene.

Reunited in the lobby

Starting about 9 a.m. Monday, festivalgoers slowly trickled into the Mandalay Bay lobby, still clad in their cowboy boots and hats from the night before. Some women were walking barefoot trying to navigate the casino floor while carrying their boots.

Many concertgoers, who were caught in Sunday night’s gunfire, told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that they had been awake for more than 24 hours. It wasn’t until the resort opened its doors back up that many of them reunited with their family and friends for the first time since the mass shooting.

Pennie Creager and Julie Yeager, in town from Los Angeles for Route 91, lost each other almost immediately after the first round of shots were fired Sunday night.

“It just kept coming down and the gunfire wouldn’t stop,” Yeager said. “We both have kids, so we just ran for our lives.”

The two got separated during a lull in the shooting. Creager said she was running, but a man pulled her down once the gunfire started again.

Unbeknownst to them, the two ended up hiding out in separate rooms at Luxor, just two floors apart. Both women said they met other concertgoers, who invited them to stay in their rooms until the chaos subsided.

The two, both bruised with mascara running, finally reunited in the Mandalay Bay lobby. Their phones had died overnight.

“It was terrifying doing this alone,” Creager said.

Hand in hand, the two mothers rushed back to their hotel room to pack, filing into a crowded elevator.

“Surviving last night wasn’t about me,” Yaeger said. “It was about getting home to my kids.”

The Bayside Buffet, which sits near the resort’s parking garage and valet entrance, was offering complimentary breakfast to its guests as they shuffled back in through the doors.

Evacuees and advocates

Throughout the early morning, several busloads of people were brought to the Thomas & Mack Center.

They were offered water and restrooms as they waited to catch rides somewhere else or find out if they would be allowed back to their hotels.

First, though, each evacuee was patted down by police before being allowed inside the arena, which finally emptied out around 10 a.m.

The still unfolding tragedy is sure to reignite the debate over how far the United States should go to regulate the sale of guns and ammunition.

At least one group didn’t wait to call for stricter legislation.

During a conference call with reporters early Monday afternoon, David Chipman, a former agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and current senior adviser for Americans for Responsible Solutions, said any notion that stricter regulations on the firearms sales would not help prevent such shootings is “reckless and irresponsible.”

“This can happen again, and we need to figure out a way to prevent it,” Chipman said.

‘We couldn’t just sit at home’

Jessica Perez, 21, was in bed at home when she learned about the shooting. Less than an hour later, she had five multipacks of water in the trunk of her car and was headed toward the Strip with her brother and cousin.

“We couldn’t just sit at home doing nothing,” the Las Vegas resident said. “Everyone was begging us please don’t go, but we couldn’t sit there.”

Perez said news reports led them to the staging area at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard South and Sunset Road, where a large mix of reporters and civilians were camped out waiting for updates from Metro.

“We knew everyone would be coming here,” she said. “My heart hurts, and I can’t believe this is happening in my home.”

Contact Henry Brean at hbrean@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0350. Follow @RefriedBrean on Twitter. Contact Rachel Crosby at rcrosby@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @rachelacrosby on Twitter. Contact Marian Green at mgreen@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5205. Follow @mgreen0708 on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writers Blake Apgar, Jessie Bekker, Michael Scott Davidson, Jeff German, Rio Lacanlale, Max Michor, Wade Millward, Todd Prince and Mike Shoro contributed to this story.