Italian Air Force to fly over the Strip on Wednesday

Aircraft of The Frecce Tricolori (Tricolor Arrows) Italian Air Force aerobatic squad fly above ...
Aircraft of The Frecce Tricolori (Tricolor Arrows) Italian Air Force aerobatic squad fly above the central court of the Foro Italico before a men's tennis semifinal match at the Italian Open tennis tournament, in Rome, Friday, May 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 2, 2024 - 3:55 pm
 

The Italian Air Force’s aerial demonstration team, Aeronautica Militare, is flying over the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday.

The Frecce Tricolori, recognized by their green, red, and white contrails, will take off from Nellis Air Force Base and fly from north to south over the Strip between 1 and 2 p.m., Nellis announced Tuesday.

The flyover is part of the precision demonstration team’s 2024 North America tour, the air base said. After Las Vegas, the group will fly to Los Angeles and Huntington Beach, California, for a Fourth of July flyover.

Frecce Tricolori commander Lt. Col. Massimiliano Salvatore said the tour marks the team’s first tour in 32 years in North America.

“This incredible adventure will undoubtedly be a historic moment in international air shows,” Salvatore said in a statement.

The 11 MB-339 aircrafts are covering over 14,000 miles between nine events and 17 flyovers during the tour.

Fans of the Air Force Thunderbirds will have to wait until April 2025 to see the squad fly at Nellis’ annual Aviation Nation show after the event was rescheduled “due to to emerging mission requirements,” the air base announced last year.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com.

