It’s Christmastime once again at Bellagio Conservatory — PHOTOS

It’s Christmastime once again at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens. Until Jan. 6, 2019, visitors can walk through a winter wonderland made of 34,000 flowers.

Majestic Holiday Magic at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. The display will be up through Jan. 6, 2019. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Julie Nideffer and her daughter Stella Vazquez, 8, of Houston at Majestic Holiday Magic at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. The display will be up through Jan. 6, 2019. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Conservatory gardeners Luis Ruiz, left, and Silvestre Calderon load fresh flowers to Majestic Holiday Magic at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. The display will be up through Jan. 6, 2019. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Conservatory gardeners Silvestre Calderon, left, and Alexa Tulowetzke load fresh flowers to Majestic Holiday Magic at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. The display will be up through Jan. 6, 2019. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Conservatory gardeners Silvestre Calderon, left, and Alexa Tulowetzke load fresh flowers to Majestic Holiday Magic at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. The display will be up through Jan. 6, 2019. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Conservatory gardeners Silvestre Calderon, left, and Alexa Tulowetzke load fresh flowers to Majestic Holiday Magic at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. The display will be up through Jan. 6, 2019. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Conservatory gardeners Silvestre Calderon, left, and Alexa Tulowetzke load fresh flowers to Majestic Holiday Magic at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. The display will be up through Jan. 6, 2019. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Conservatory gardeners Silvestre Calderon, left, and Alexa Tulowetzke load fresh flowers to Majestic Holiday Magic at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. The display will be up through Jan. 6, 2019. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Conservatory gardener Luis Ruiz loads fresh flowers to Majestic Holiday Magic at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. The display will be up through Jan. 6, 2019. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Conservatory gardeners, from left, Silvestre Calderon, Alexa Tulowetzke and Luis Ruiz load fresh flowers to Majestic Holiday Magic at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. The display will be up through Jan. 6, 2019. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Michelle Munoz and her children Melanie, 7, and Beto, 9, of Scottsdale, Ariz., check out the Majestic Holiday Magic at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. The display will be up through Jan. 6, 2019. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Avery McMillan, 2, of Dallas checks out the Majestic Holiday Magic at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. The display will be up through Jan. 6, 2019. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

Conservatory gardeners Silvestre Calderon, left, and Alexa Tulowetzke load fresh flowers to Majestic Holiday Magic at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas Friday, Dec. 21, 2018. The display will be up through Jan. 6, 2019. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

The Arctic scene is centered with a 42-foot-tall white fir tree and a glamorous ice queen made from red and white roses, silver palmetto leaves, fresh hydrangeas and phalaenopsis orchids.

Guests enter the display through a European-themed carriage featuring vintage lanterns, red velvet upholstery and a crystal chandelier. The carriage is pulled by four 12-foot-tall white horses.

The gardens also feature a family of polar bears made of white hydrangeas and carnations, and a 28-foot castle.

The display is entitled “Majestic Holiday Magic” and drew inspiration from the royal weddings, the Bellagio said in a press release.

Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens are open to the public 24/7.