It’s Christmastime once again at Bellagio Conservatory — PHOTOS

It’s Christmastime once again at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens.
Until Jan. 6, visitors can walk through a winter wonderland made of 34,000 flowers.
The Arctic scene is centered with a 42-foot-tall white fir tree and a glamorous ice queen made from red and white roses, silver palmetto leaves, fresh hydrangeas and phalaenopsis orchids.
Guests enter the display through a European-themed carriage featuring vintage lanterns, red velvet upholstery and a crystal chandelier. The carriage is pulled by four 12-foot-tall white horses.
The gardens also feature a family of polar bears made of white hydrangeas and carnations, and a 28-foot castle.
The display is entitled “Majestic Holiday Magic” and drew inspiration from the royal weddings, the Bellagio said in a press release.
Bellagio’s Conservatory & Botanical Gardens are open to the public 24/7.