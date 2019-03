The Bellagio Conservatory's spring display has a Japanese theme (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Japanese floral vases embellished with thousands of rose petals are showcased as a part of the Bellagio's spring display at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas, Monday, March 18, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Various types of flowers are showcased as a part of the Bellagio's spring display at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas, Monday, March 18, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

The Bellagio showcases its spring display at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens in Las Vegas, Monday, March 18, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

The first day of spring is Wednesday and the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens is ready.

The theme of this year’s show is springtime in Japan. The display has 65,000 flowers, cherry blossoms, torii garden gates, red-crowned cranes and a replica of the Osaka Castle, a historic and iconic building in Japan.