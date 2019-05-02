‘Jeopardy!’ star James Holzhauer given key to Las Vegas Strip

Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, left, stands for a photograph with ÒJeopardy!Ó sensation James Holzhauer after presenting him with a key to the Las Vegas Strip in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

ÒJeopardy!Ó sensation James Holzhauer speaks after being presented with a key to the Las Vegas Strip in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick, left, stands for a photograph with ÒJeopardy!Ó sensation James Holzhauer after presenting him with a key to the Las Vegas Strip in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

ÒJeopardy!Ó sensation James Holzhauer, right answers questions from the media after being presented with a key to the Las Vegas Strip from Clark County Commission Chairman Marilyn Kirkpatrick in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Heather Neckritz, left, poses for a photograph with ÒJeopardy!Ó sensation James Holzhauer after being presented with a key to the Las Vegas Strip in front of the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Caroline Brehman/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @carolinebrehman

Las Vegas resident and professional sports bettor James Holzhauer appears to have unlocked the secret to “Jeopardy!” in racking up more than $1.5 million during his 20-game winning streak.

On Thursday, he was presented the key to the Las Vegas Strip by Clark County Commission Chair Marilyn Kirkpatrick who declared May 2, 2019, “James Holzhauer Day” throughout the county.

During a ceremony at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign, Kirkpatrick recognized Holzhauer, 34, as a goodwill ambassador for Las Vegas, thanking him for his donations to the community including pledges to local charities and $10,000 to the Las Vegas Natural History Museum.

“Las Vegas residents like the rest of the nation have been glued to our televisions watching and rooting for James as he continues his winning streak on ‘Jeopardy!,’” Kirkpatrick said in a statement. “It’s a pleasure to recognize his accomplishment on the show and to thank him for being a terrific ambassador for our community.”

Holzhauer is second on the popular show’s all-time list for winnings behind only Ken Jennings of Edmonds, Wash., who won 74-straight games in 2004 to earn $2.5 million.

It took Jennings 46 games to eclipse Holzhauer’s current total through 20 games. The prediction model on thejeopardyfan.com gives Holzhauer a 71 percent chance to break Jennings’ record.

Contact Shea Johnson at sjohnson@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @Shea_LVRJ on Twitter.