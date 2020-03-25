Lady luck takes a break on Las Vegas Strip due to coronavirus —PHOTOS

On a typical late March evening, the Las Vegas Strip would be teeming with tourists hoping lady luck would smile on them. Not this year.

The sun sets on the nearly empty Strip on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Nick Torres watches the sun set with friends on the Las Vegas Strip on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

As the sun sets behind Caesar's Palace the light reflects off Flamingo and onto the resort on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The sun sets on the Strip on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Bally's marquee shows a message from MGM and stock market information on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Aria marquee reflects in the Las Vegas Walk of Stars on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Strip on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The sun sets on the Strip on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Lights turn on as the sun sets on the Strip on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Bikers travel through the vacant Strip on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Vehicles pass down Las Vegas Boulevard as New York New York and Mandalay Bay shine in the background on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The New York New York marquee shows an MGM message on the Strip on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A maintenance employee cleans the pedestrian bridge between Aria and Cosmopolitan on the Strip on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The sun begins to set on a marquee at Planet Hollywood that has a message of health and wellness on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

West Harmon Avenue, in between Aria and Cosmopolitan, is empty as the sun sets on the Strip on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A lone bird hangs out in front of Cosmopolitan on the Strip on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The Fountains of Bellagio are closed with Caesar's Palace in the background on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The sun sets on the Strip and Paris on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A police car drives north on Las Vegas Boulevard on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The sun sets on East Flamingo Road on the Strip on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The sun sets on the Strip, including Caesar's Palace and Treasure Island on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

The sun sets Las Vegas Boulevard on the Strip on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

Flamingo reflects in the nearly empty fountain in front of Caesar's Palace on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

A skateboarder travels south on the Strip on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenkschmidt_

On a typical late March evening, the Las Vegas Strip would be teeming with tourists hoping Lady Luck would smile on them.

College students on spring break would be hanging out by the pool — being college students.

And many others would be in town for March Madness and the NCAA tournament.

But March 24, 2020, is anything but typical now that all casinos in Las Vegas, and Nevada, have been ordered to close because of the coronavirus pandemic.

For now, Las Vegas Strip shows are dark, the club scene is dormant and sports books are empty.

This is what the Strip looked like at dusk through the camera lens of Review-Journal photographer Ellen Schmidt.