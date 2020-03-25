Lady luck takes a break on Las Vegas Strip due to coronavirus —PHOTOS
On a typical late March evening, the Las Vegas Strip would be teeming with tourists hoping lady luck would smile on them. Not this year.
On a typical late March evening, the Las Vegas Strip would be teeming with tourists hoping Lady Luck would smile on them.
College students on spring break would be hanging out by the pool — being college students.
And many others would be in town for March Madness and the NCAA tournament.
But March 24, 2020, is anything but typical now that all casinos in Las Vegas, and Nevada, have been ordered to close because of the coronavirus pandemic.
For now, Las Vegas Strip shows are dark, the club scene is dormant and sports books are empty.
This is what the Strip looked like at dusk through the camera lens of Review-Journal photographer Ellen Schmidt.