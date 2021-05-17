85°F
The Strip

Lane closures on Strip near Resorts World this week

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 17, 2021 - 1:37 pm
 
Resorts World Las Vegas is seen in Las Vegas, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas ...
Resorts World Las Vegas is seen in Las Vegas, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

Travel delays are expected this week on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip as crews begin to wrap up a nearly year-and-half long road project.

Repaving and striping work on the portion of Las Vegas Boulevard near the soon-to-open $4 billion Resorts World will result in one travel lane open in each direction between Resorts World Drive and Spring Mountain Road until 2 p.m. Friday, Clark County announced last week.

Drivers can expect additional frequent lane closures along the northbound side of Las Vegas Boulevard in this area and on both sides of the Strip between Resorts World Drive and Sahara Avenue. Traffic could be reduced to one or two lanes in the area.

Work on the project began in December 2019, with the project slated to be substantially complete in July. This project is the first of seven phases of work along Las Vegas Boulevard between Sahara and the 215 Beltway.

All phases include water line replacement, new pavement, intersection modifications to improve pedestrian crossings, upgrading traffic signal and street lighting systems with smart poles and enhanced median landscaping with LED lighting.

Work on the second phase will focus on the far south end of the Strip, between Russell Road and the 215, is expected to start in several weeks.

Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter.

