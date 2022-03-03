Las Vegas dayclubs: Sahara opens Azilo Ultra Pool

With daybeds in the water and a gourmet poolside menu, Sahara Las Vegas is set to open its all-new Azilo Ultra Pool on Friday.

Azilo Ultra Pool at the Sahara (Sahara)

It’s been a long winter, but warm weather is just around the corner and the Strip’s daypools are leveling up, especially their food and drink menus. Some early highlights, with regular updates to follow.

To join in seven months of Mojave Desert fun, Sahara Las Vegas will open its all-new Azilo Ultra Pool on Friday.

Centered on a classically shaped rectangular pool, the outdoor amenity features eye-catching Moroccan décor, lush greenery and a 240-foot LED wall.

Azilo replaces the old Foxtail Pool. “We completely gutted and rebuilt it from the ground up,” said Steve Sagan, general manager of daylife and nightlife. The new version has 10 cabanas, three bungalows and daybeds in the water.

“It gives you that exclusive feeling that you’re somewhere other than the Las Vegas Strip,” Sagan said, mentioning such locales as Dubai, Miami’s South Beach, and other posh resorts.

Curated by Chef Lyle Kaku, the poolside menu has a Latin and Asian influence. Choices will include breakfast tortas; steak and eggs burritos; avocado toast; açai bowls; panzanella; sushi, Caesar salad and ceviche. As an example of Kaku’s inventiveness, the pickled watermelon plate features jalapeño simple syrup, jicama, crumbled cotija, baby kale, pepitas and Tajin powder.

There will also be summer food standbys like hamburgers and fries, but with a gourmet twist. Think nachos with a choice of steak or tuna poke for a topping. “You have your standard pool food, but with an elevated touch. Our burgers aren’t just a burger,” Sagan said.

A full roster of music will be available, including DJs performing house and other electronica. Perhaps uniquely in town, there will also be some waterside twang later in pool season.

“We’re partnering with iHeart to do a nice country concert series over the course of the summer,” Sagan said.

Azilo will be open to hotel guests and the public, 21 and over. Mondays will be industry and locals day, complete with free entrance. Pool hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended closing times later in the year.

Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Boulevard Pool

The popular Boulevard Pool has rolled out mixology highlights for swimmers and loungers, including:

All The Feels, with Casamigos Blanco Tequila, Casamigos Mezcal, grilled pineapple habanero syrup and tamarind tangerine sour.

Resting Beach Face, with sparkling rosé wine, pink guava, apple rosewater and citrus with fruit garnish.

Watermelon Crawl, with Botanist Gin, Belvedere Blackberry & Lemongrass Vodka, fresh watermelon and lime juice

Boulevard Pool is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m daily.

Overlook Grill

Near the Boulevard Pool, the Overlook Grill serves up al fresco American classics for breakfast and lunch and bottomless brunch cocktail specials. Menu highlights include:

Avocado Toast Benedict, with avocado spread, marinated tomatoes, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce with breakfast potatoes on the side.

Pistachio Mochi Waffle, with strawberries, honey yuzu jam and matcha powdered sugar.

Signature Shrimp Tacos, with crispy corn tortilla shells, smoked jalapeno aioli and salsa.

OG Double Smash Burger, with cheddar cheese, bread-and-butter pickles, special sauce, lettuce, tomato on a Martin’s potato roll with fries on the side.

The Chelsea Pool

Pool season cocktail specials include:

Thirst Trap, with Effen Cucumber Vodka, cucumber and lychee liqueurs, coconut, strawberry Rosé and cucumber soda.

Tequila Mockingbird, with Patrón Silver Tequila, tamarind, ginger and Squirt soda.

Day Drink Believer, with Bacardi Tropical Rum, raspberry, blackberry, mint and citrus topped with Casa Luigi Imperial Prosecco.

It’s open Fridays through Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On March 28, operations move to seven days a week.