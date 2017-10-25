Las Vegas gunman’s brother suspected of child porn possession

Authorities say the brother of Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock has been arrested in Los Angeles on suspicion of possessing child pornography.

LOS ANGELES — The brother of Mandalay Bay shooter Stephen Paddock was arrested for possessing more than 600 child pornography images in North Hollywood early Wednesday, an arrest warrant shows.

Prosectors said Paddock, 58, is facing charges of 19 misdemeanor counts of exploitation of a child and one felony count of possessing child pornography between January and August of 2014, the arrest warrant said.

He was arrested in the 5300 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard early Wednesday, police said .

Fifty-eight people were killed and hundreds more were wounded Oct. 1 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip. Stephen Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay casino-hotel tower.

Another brother, Eric Paddock, spoke to the media following the shooting, but Bruce Paddock has not spoken publicly.

Bruce Paddock has been homeless and estranged from Stephen and other family members. He has a long criminal record, including vandalism and other charges in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, court records show.

Bruce Paddock was staying in the Santa Barbara area between 2012 and 2015, according to court records and sources.

He stayed for two months at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission in 2012, according to a worker at the mission.

In August 2014, Hector Cruz a manager at Action Auto Center in the San Fernadno Valley filed a restraining order against Paddock for squatting in the attic of his repair shop. Cruz’s son, Brian, a co-manager of the store, said Wednesday that Paddock had “a bunch of stuff” in the attic with him, including a computer. He also said Paddock set booby traps around the building. Eventually, police removed Paddock from the premises, Brian Cruz said.

Paddock was arrested in December of 2014 for possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct for soliciting a lewd act, court records show. He received a three-year suspended sentence and served one day in jail.

A year later, he was arrested for driving with a suspended license. The court file notes that he forfeited bail.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.