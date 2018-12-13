Las Vegas man ID’d as window washer killed in fall from Trump hotel

A man washing windows outside Trump International hotel who fell to his death Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

A man washing windows outside Trump International hotel who fell to his death Wednesday afternoon has been identified.

He was Jonathan Garcia, 27, of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said Thursday. His cause and manner of death have not been released.

Metropolitan Police Department officers and Clark County Fire Department crews were notified of the deadly fall about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at the hotel, 2000 Fashion Show Drive.

Garcia was not an employee of the hotel, the Review-Journal has learned.

It was not immediately clear from which floor of the hotel Garcia fell, but he was pronounced dead at University Medical Center, police said.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the incident today,” Trump International officials said in a statement. “We are working diligently with the owner of the third-party company to investigate the details. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family.”

Teri Williams, a spokeswoman with the Nevada Occupational Safety and Health Administration, confirmed that the agency would be conducting the investigation into his death.

“Beyond that I can’t provide any further details until the investigation is completed and formally closed,” she said, noting details were not immediately available Wednesday regarding whether the unidentified company has previously been investigated by OSHA.

The Las Vegas Trauma Intervention Program said in a tweet posted about 2:30 p.m. that a crisis support volunteer was at the scene “to provide emotional and practical support to several individuals who witnessed the fatal fall earlier today.”

