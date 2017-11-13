Las Vegas Marathon embraces ‘Vegas Strong’ spirit — PHOTOS

More than 40,000 runners soaked in the glow of Las Vegas during Sunday’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, which started at sunset.

Ayse Ciftci of Lafayette, Ind. competes in the half marathon during the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police officers help shut down the Las Vegas Strip to traffic before the start of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People crowd a pedestrian bridge at Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue before the start of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police officers help shut down the Las Vegas Strip to traffic before the start of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Amanda Bailey, left, and Girldy Janiton (cq), both of the Montreal, Canada area, take in the scene before the start of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon outside of the New York New York in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Henderson police officers before the start of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People crowd a pedestrian bridge at Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue before the start of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police officers help shut down the Las Vegas Strip to traffic before the start of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People crowd the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue as race participants prepare for the start of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Henderson police officers gather at the start line of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Henderson police officers near the start line of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Participants head out from the start line outside of the New York-New York at the beginning of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Participants head out from the start line outside of the New York-New York at the beginning of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Adam Sturdy of London heads out from the start line outside of the New York-New York at the beginning of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People watch race participants begin at the start of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Participants head out from the start line outside of the New York-New York at the beginning of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Participants, including, from left, Peter Smith, Scott Desbois, and Jen Desbois head out from the start line outside of the New York-New York at the beginning of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Runners at the start of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Half marathon participant Kandice Westenberger of Redlands, Calif., right, heads out from the start of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

at the start of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Half marathon participant Dennis Lau heads out from the start of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Half marathon participant Benjamin Hernando, center right, heads out from the start of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Half marathon participants Timothy O'Shea Jr. of Nyack, N.Y.., and Mary Hannapel of Otsego, Mich. head out from the start of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Half marathon participants head out from the start of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People watch race participants near the start of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

People watch race participants near the start of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Half marathon participants head out from the start of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Marathon participants line up at the start of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Half marathon participants head out from the start of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Half marathon participants head out from the start of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Half marathon participants head out from the start of the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Tania Alves of Las Vegas, center left, passes Tropicana Avenue during the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police officers watch as race participants pass by Tropicana Avenue during the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

V. M. A. Quicano of Lima, Peru competes in the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Race participants are silhouetted during the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Race participants pass by the Luxor during the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Aaron Hartman of Las Vegas, left, high-fives a race participant during the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A memorial wall in honor of victims of the Oct. 1 shooting during the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Security guards watch race participants outside of the Luxor during the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Race participants pass a memorial wall in honor of victims of the Oct. 1 shooting during the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Race participants pass a memorial wall in honor of victims of the Oct. 1 shooting during the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Race participants pass by the Luxor during the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Busses block Tropicana Avenue at Las Vegas Boulevard as race participants pass by during the Rock 'n' Roll Marathon in Las Vegas on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

A police chopper flies above the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon course along the Strip near The Mirage in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

A police chopper flies above the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon course along the Strip near The Mirage in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Charlene Gamayo, 16, of Las Vegas, third from right, assembles medals for runners in the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon along the Strip near The Mirage in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Matthew Liaw crosses the finish line winning the 10K men's run of the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon along the Strip near The Mirage in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Matthew Liaw of Crownpoint crosses the finish line winning the 10K men's run of the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon along the Strip near The Mirage in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Daniel Sgro of Washington crosses the finish line at the 10K women's run of the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon along the Strip near The Mirage in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Darius Stamps of Spokane crosses the finish line at the 10K run of the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon along the Strip near The Mirage in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Kayla Hohlt of Austin crosses the finish line at the 10K run of the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon along the Strip near The Mirage in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Mike Christie of Nepean crosses the finish line at the 10K run of the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon along the Strip near The Mirage in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Jodi Jacobs, left, and Nathaniel Jacobs, right, both of Las Vegas cross the finish line at the 10K run of the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon along the Strip near The Mirage in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Catherine Baran of Sandspit crosses the finish line at the 10K run of the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon along the Strip near The Mirage in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

David Kiernan of Clogherhead, left, hugs Diego Simon of Las Vegas, right, after crossing the finish line at the 10K run of the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon along the Strip near The Mirage in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

John Henley of Boston, 42, crosses the finish line at the 10K run of the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon along the Strip near The Mirage in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

The finish line at the 10K run of the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon along the Strip near The Mirage in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Cathy Hanehan of Saratoga Springs, center, crosses the finish line at the 10K run of the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon along the Strip near The Mirage in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Angela Newman, left, and her daughter Siona Neumann, right, both of Germany, cross the finish line at the 10K run of the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon along the Strip near The Mirage in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

Jeffrey Eggleston of Boulder crosses the finish line for first place of the men's half marathon run of the Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas Marathon along the Strip near The Mirage in Las Vegas, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Joel Angel Juarez Las Vegas Review-Journal @jajuarezphoto

The marathon, Half Marathon and 10K marked the first major outdoor event on the Strip since the mass shooting near Mandalay Bay on Oct. 1.

Because of security concerns, the start line was moved a mile north from in front of Mandalay Bay to in front of New York-New York. The annual concert was moved from Las Vegas Village, the site of the shooting, to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, across from the SLS.

Many runners wore the Rock ‘n’ Roll Series’ “Vegas Strong” shirts. On a 2½-mile section of the course, runners made their way past Mandalay Bay and Las Vegas Village with no live music, which served as an extended moment of silence.