Las Vegas Marathon embraces ‘Vegas Strong’ spirit — PHOTOS

More than 40,000 runners soaked up the Las Vegas scene during Sunday’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon, which started at sunset.
The marathon, Half Marathon and 10K marked the first major outdoor event on the Strip since the mass shooting near Mandalay Bay on Oct. 1.
Because of security concerns, the start line was moved a mile north from in front of Mandalay Bay to in front of New York-New York. The annual concert was moved from Las Vegas Village, the site of the shooting, to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, across from the SLS.
Many runners wore the Rock ‘n’ Roll Series’ “Vegas Strong” shirts. On a 2½-mile section of the course, runners made their way past Mandalay Bay and Las Vegas Village with no live music, which served as an extended moment of silence.
They’re off @RunRocknRoll: pic.twitter.com/zXunruvSnB
— Betsy Helfand (@betsyhelfand) November 13, 2017
