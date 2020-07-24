Las Vegas police investigate possible drowning at Bellagio fountains

Las Vegas police were investigating a possible drowning Friday morning at the Bellagio fountains on the Strip. A dive team recovered a body from the fountains.

Las Vegas police investigate a possible drowning at the Bellagio fountains on the Las Vegas Strip, Friday, July 24, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Kayla Eklund, 21, of Grand Rapids Michigan, tells about seeing a man jump into the water at the Bellagio fountains on the Las Vegas Strip, Friday morning, July 24, 2020. Las Vegas police are investigating a possible drowning. (Liz Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police investigate a possible drowning at the Bellagio fountains on the Las Vegas Strip, Friday, July 24, 2020. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Jennifer Wyatt confirmed that police and fire crews were called to a possible drowning in the Bellagio fountains.

She said a dive team recovered a body from the fountains. It was not immediately clear how long the person had been in the water.

Kayla Eklund, 21, said she called 911 Friday morning after she and her friend witnessed a man jump into the water.

Eklund said the man was talking to himself when he jumped into the fountains and started swimming. He made it to the middle of the fountain before turning back.

Then he started treading water, Eklund said.

“He started yelling, ‘Help, help, help,’ ” she said.

Eklund said she called 911 while two other men jumped into the fountain to help. But they were not able to save the man.

She said the man was swimming “confidently,” so she did not think she needed to call 911 right away.

“It was not our first thought that was going to happen,” said Eklund, who flew into Las Vegas for the first time just hours before the drowning to visit her friend.

Police said they were called about 10:10 a.m. to a casino on the 3600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to an email from the Metropolitan Police Department. The department did not specify what property police were called to.

As of 11 a.m., police and the Clark County Fire Department were still at the scene, Metro said.

Brian Ahern, director of media relations for MGM Resorts International, said the company was assisting Metro in its investigation. He referred all questions to police.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.