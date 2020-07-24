Las Vegas police investigate possible drowning at Strip casino

Police were called about 10:12 a.m. to a casino on the 3600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to an email from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a possible drowning at a Strip casino on Friday morning.

Police were called about 10:12 a.m. to a casino on the 3600 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South, according to an email from the Metropolitan Police Department. The department did not specify what property police were called to.

As of 11 a.m., police and the Clark County Fire Department were still at the scene, Metro said.

Further information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.