Las Vegas police investigating 2 dead at Circus Circus

Las Vegas police are investigating the deaths of two people inside a Circus Circus hotel room Friday evening.
Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ailee Burnett confirmed in a text that the case is being investigated as a homicide. “However this is still a very active crime scene, and homicide just got on scene,” she said.
There is no active threat to guest safety at the Las Vegas Strip hotel, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.
In a statement released Friday, MGM Resorts International, which owns Circus Circus, said it is cooperating with Metro’s investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
