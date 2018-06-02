Las Vegas police investigating 2 dead at Circus Circus

Two people are confirmed dead Friday evening at Circus Circus on the Las Vegas Strip, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

The Circus Circus is seen in Las Vegas, Friday, June 1, 2018. Las Vegas police are investigating the deaths of two people inside a Circus Circus hotel room Friday evening. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

Las Vegas police are investigating the deaths of two people inside a Circus Circus hotel room Friday evening.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ailee Burnett confirmed in a text that the case is being investigated as a homicide. “However this is still a very active crime scene, and homicide just got on scene,” she said.

There is no active threat to guest safety at the Las Vegas Strip hotel, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said.

In a statement released Friday, MGM Resorts International, which owns Circus Circus, said it is cooperating with Metro’s investigation.

