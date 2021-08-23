Las Vegas police open kiosk on Strip

Las Vegas police held a dedication ceremony Monday morning for a new Strip kiosk that will help increase police presence in the area.

Construction continues on Resorts World Las Vegas, the newest property on the north end of the Las Vegas Strip, on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Las Vegas. The $4.3 billion resort will open its doors for the first time Wednesday at 11 p.m. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas police held a dedication ceremony Monday morning for a new Strip kiosk that will help increase police presence in the area.

The kiosk is located at Resorts World, 3000 Las Vegas Blvd. South. While it won’t be a full-fledged area command, the kiosk will host a small number of officers.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the “community interaction kiosk” is meant to “assist in promoting positive visitor experiences with local law enforcement.”

Resorts World President Scott Sibella, Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Metro convention center area command Capt. Dori Koren and other officials are expected to speak at the event.

The kiosk will be staffed by officers from the convention center area command, which covers the Strip and surrounding area. Although it covers the smallest area, it has the highest population density of any Metro area command, according to the department’s website.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.