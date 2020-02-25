Las Vegas police searching for woman, 63, last seen near Strip

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help locating a woman who was reported missing on Monday afternoon.

Peggy Egan (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help locating a 63-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday afternoon.

Peggy Egan was last seen around 3 p.m. near the 3800 block of Las Vegas Blvd. South, near Tropicana Avenue, wearing a black sweatshirt with a rainbow stripe, blue jeans and pink and white shoes, according to a release Monday night.

“She might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance,” police said.

Anyone with information can contact the Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111.

Contact Alexis Egeland at aegeland@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0335. Follow @alexis_egeland on Twitter.