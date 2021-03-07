Las Vegas pool season heats up as warm weather greets guests

For several pools across the valley, this week marks the first time they’ve been open this year. For others, the weather means an increase in traffic.

Cocktail waitress Tori Prince delivers a drink at Stadium Swim at Circa resort on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cocktail waitress Sydney Wilson, middle, delivers a drink at Stadium Swim at Circa resort on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Tayla Swagger, 4, from Long Beach, Calif., leaps into her mothers arms in the pool at The Mirage on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raspberry ice tea with Blue Curacao by the pool at Aria on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Katy Johnson, from Canton, Ohio, reads by the pool at The Mirage on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Stacy Sheridan, left, Katie Hatfield and Tom Rollag, from Minneapolis, Minn., enjoy the pool at Stadium Swim at Circa resort on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cocktail waitress Tori Prince prepares a drink in a cabana at Stadium Swim at Circa resort on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Guests lounge by the pool at The Mirage on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Guests lounge by the pool at Aria on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Guests lounge by the pool at The Mirage on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Guests lounge by the pool at Stadium Swim at Circa resort on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Guests relax by the pool at The Mirage on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Kenna Belloli, front/left, and Mindy Starry, from Twin Falls, Idaho, talk by the pool at The Mirage on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cocktails by the pool at Aria on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Guests lounge by the pool at Stadium Swim at Circa resort on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Guests lounge by the pool at Aria on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Guests lounge by the pool at New York-New York on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Raspberry ice tea with Blue Curacao Cocktails by the pool at Aria on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Guests lounge by the pool at The Mirage on Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Cocktail servers prepare to celebrate a guests birthday at Stadium Swim at Circa resort on Friday, March 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

The sunny skies and warm weather couldn’t have come at a better time, as pool season heats up at many Las Vegas resorts.

For several pools across the valley, this week marks the first time they’ve been open this year. For others, the weather means an increase in traffic.

Circa’s Stadium Swim pool deck has been open to guests since October. But manager Mike Pena says things are really starting to ramp up as the 2021 season gets underway.

“There’s definitely a level of excitement that’s building for pool season right now, especially as a number of the other pools around town begin to open their doors,” Pena said Friday afternoon. “It’s beginning to signify to a lot of folks that summer’s around the corner.”

Las Vegas resident Damir Mouzdybaev, who reserved a cabana at Stadium Swim on Friday to entertain visiting family and friends, agreed.

“Las Vegas is the only place to have fun right now,” he said. “The scene, number one, is very, very safe. They’re keeping everything under the restrictions. But it’s alive. The music’s playing. Drinks are coming. And it’s sunny. That’s the most important part. So it’s amazing.”

In town from Twin Falls, Idaho, Kenna Belloli hit The Mirage pool Saturday morning with her friend Mindy Starr.

“It’s probably the thing that I was looking forward to the most for this weekend of getting away,” Belloli said, as the pair dangled their toes in the water.

Other visitors were surprised to find the pools open when they arrived in town.

“We actually didn’t know it was pool season,” said Abigail Alemanin, in town from Chicago to celebrate her birthday at Park MGM. “So we’re loving it so far, just enjoying our time relaxing for the weekend.”

While MGM Resorts International keeps some of its pools open year-round, this weekend marks the first time this season that pools are open at all of its resorts. Most are accessible only to hotel guests. A few of the dayclubs, however, have been converted to 21-and-over “extension” pools, offering bottle service, music and other VIP amenities for anyone who makes a reservation.

Each has adopted a regimen of COVID-19 protocols, including “pods” of two, four or six lounge chairs, attendants sanitizing chairs and daybeds as soon as guests exit, and “pool ambassadors” cheerfully reminding guests to wear their masks when they’re out of the water and aren’t actively eating or drinking.

Melissa Razo, in town from California, was impressed with the safety protocols at Park MGM’s pool on Saturday morning.

“There’s actually a lot more people than I was expecting, but it’s OK,” Razo said. “I mean, everybody is wearing their mask, so I’m assuming everybody is being safe. And the pool is really good. I didn’t think it was going to be sunny enough for us to come out here, but it feels good.”

At New York-New York’s pool, Sarah Nett echoed those sentiments a bit later in the day, as temperatures rose into the high 70s.

“Coming from Wisconsin, this is like summer to us,” she said laughing.

Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AlManciniVegas on Twitter.