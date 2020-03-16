63°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
The Strip

Las Vegas Strip a study in contrasts on eve of some casinos shutting

By , , and / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 16, 2020 - 7:19 am
 
Updated March 16, 2020 - 6:21 pm

The Las Vegas Strip was a study in contrasts Monday, with some hotels and casinos in the process of shutting down and others carrying on business as usual.

The strange goings-on produced an array of emotions among guests who came to the city to celebrate or for business, ranging from amusement to anger to angst.

There were far fewer tourists than usual on the Strip, though some who remained said they were having good times and weren’t overly concerned about contracting the coronavirus. But others said the shutdowns of MGM Resorts properties and Wynn Las Vegas threw a wrench into their plans.

“It’s spooky,” said Tom Reid of Minnesota, who flew into Las Vegas on Sunday expecting to spend spring break in the sun only to discover the MGM Grand was shutting down and he would need to check out by noon Tuesday. He then turned around and booked a flight back home on Monday.

“MGM is actually shutting off all their slot machines. Never seen that before in my life, so I was taking pictures. Took some pictures of the Strip. Nobody is walking. It’s just really a weird vibe because this is not what you expect Las Vegas to be on spring break.”

‘It’s the flu. The flu!’

At Wynn Las Vegas, which was in the process of shutting down for two weeks, one woman balanced her phone on a railing and used a timer to take photos of herself in the empty casino. She would run up, hit a button on her phone, then run back a few feet to strike a pose.

glenn tweet

Aside from the tables, the only thing that was open early Monday morning at the Wynn was “The Cafe” near the guest elevators. A handful of people came in to grab breakfast. Most said they were employees and couldn’t talk to a reporter.

A couple from Michigan, Tim and Debbie Kowalczyk, 46 and 43, respectively, were angry over the disruption.

“It’s the flu. The flu!” Tim Kowalczyk said. “They’re going to lose customers and close everything — all this, this is all shut down for the flu.” He gestured to the near-empty casino floor.

He said he was here on a business trip, but flights were cheap so he brought his wife with him. But then his meeting with a client was canceled.

“I don’t care about any of this,” he said. “I don’t care about the room. I don’t care about the flights. I don’t care about the refund. I cared about what I came here for and I have to leave without doing it.”

Other visitors said they were still happy to be in Las Vegas and found the strange quiet enjoyable.

“It’s probably the healthiest time you could come here because you won’t run into 100,000 people everyday,” said Gunnar Drushba, who arrived in Las Vegas at midnight from Seattle. “Instead you run into 200 people every day.”

At Trump International hotel, it was pretty much business as usual Monday morning, as guests young and old shuffled out of the hotel to catch their rides to the airport.

Two employees, who didn’t want to be named, said everything, including the restaurant was open. There were about a half-dozen people in the restaurant at around 11:20 a.m.

Brian Poole, a guest from New Mexico who was heading home after a weekend stay at the Trump, said with news of impending closures of some Las Vegas resorts didn’t affect his stay.

Poole said he planned his trip a couple of months ago, but added that even if he was going to travel next week, he wouldn’t make any changes.

‘I’d still have a good time’

“I’d probably still come down here,” he said. “I don’t mind it being slower. There’s only MGM and Wynn closing down. Other than that I don’t think it’s really a big deal. Trump hotel is not going to close down. Some casinos are open. I’d still have a good time.”

While some tourists struggled to fill their time on the north end of Strip, the Adventuredome at Circus Circus remained opened.

“The girls are getting to do a lot of rides, because there’s no lines,” said Mavis Forget, 61, of Calgary, Alberta.

Forget ( pronounced For-zhay) and her husband, David, have been traveling in their RV since November. To say the couple, who make annual trips to Las Vegas, was surprised when they rolled into town on Friday would be an understatement.

“We didn’t even know the severity of all this, because we don’t have a lot of TV and stuff in the RV,” said David, 60. “Now we’re finding out all this stuff’s happening. It’s pretty weird.”

Chase Hubbell, 23, and Sarah Schiltz, 22, both of Fargo, North Dakota, were playing slots at the Sahara while plotting their next move.

“Gambling and trying to find some decent places to eat,” Hubbell said, when asked how they were spending their time. “We want to go and see stuff, and we wanna go try new things, but they’re closing everything. We spent good money to come.”

They arrived on Saturday and were supposed to stay until Friday but moved up their return flight to Wednesday out of fear that the airports would close.

“I just think people are making it more scary than it actually needs to be,” Schiltz said. “I think now that Vegas is shutting down, I think the world is gonna go to c—-.”

playlist

Downtown Las Vegas also was relatively quiet, though Gabriel and Gabrielle Montanez of Virginia Beach, Virginia, figured they’d still encounter a line at one of downtown Las Vegas’ more popular destinations.

They were right. A line of about two dozen people stretched from the front door of Gold & Silver Pawn, made famous by the “Pawn Stars” reality show, in the early afternoon.

Not looking for anything particular, the Montanezes just wanted to check out the store they’ve seen many times on television.

“We’re fans of the show, we watch it all the time,” Gabriel Montanez said, while hugging Gabrielle. “We’re really excited to see in there.”

The pawn shop was their last stop before the couple continues a cross-country trip back to Virginia Beach.

Although the planned closures didn’t affect their stay in Las Vegas, they expect the coronavirus concerns will impact the rest of their road trip.

“A lot of the places we were supposed to go are closing down,” Gabriel Montanez said. “A lot of places we were hoping to see won’t be open when we get there.”

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@review-journal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Contact Mick Akers at makers@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2920. Follow @mickakers on Twitter. Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @life_onthecouch.

MOST READ
1
All Las Vegas MGM casinos, hotels to temporarily close
All Las Vegas MGM casinos, hotels to temporarily close
2
Caesars begins layoffs during coronavirus crisis
Caesars begins layoffs during coronavirus crisis
3
Las Vegas Strip a study in contrasts on eve of some casinos shutting
Las Vegas Strip a study in contrasts on eve of some casinos shutting
4
Las Vegas Walmart spraying suspect sought YouTube fame, police say
Las Vegas Walmart spraying suspect sought YouTube fame, police say
5
Clark County man is Nevada’s 1st coronavirus death
Clark County man is Nevada’s 1st coronavirus death
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
Local Videos
Parents and students pick up meals at schools - Video
Due to schools closing down because of the coronavirus parents and students are picking up free meals at 15 schools across the valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
First coronavirus death in Clark County - VIDEO
The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting 35 cases of COVID-19 in Clark County, including one person who has died. The death occurred in a male Clark County resident who was in his 60s. He had been hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Las Vegas Strip looks deserted amid coronavirus concerns - VIDEO
RJ reporter Glenn Puit was on the Las Vegas Strip speaking to tourist about coronavirus and its effect on their trip. (Glen Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Visitor talks about 'weird vibe' with Las Vegas Strip closures - VIDEO
Tom Reid of Minnesota arrived in Las Vegas on Sunday, ready to spend his spring break on the Strip. He's returning home because of all the closures and Park MGM, where he is staying, is closing. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jessica Williams is sorry for car crash that left six teens dead - VIDEO
Jessica Williams was 20 years old in 2000 when she fell asleep at the wheel and struck six teenagers, killing them. She was paroled in October and says she is forever tormented by the pain she caused. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
16 Coronavirus cases in Clark County
Health authorities on Friday announced eight new positive tests for COVID-19 in Clark County, bringing the statewide total of coronavirus cases to 19, 16 in Clark County.
Clark County not planning to close schools because of coronavirus fears — yet - VIDEO
Whether Clark County schools will close over coronavirus concerns depends in part on having enough bus drivers to get kids to school and enough teachers to teach them, district representatives said Thursday, emphasizing that the final decision will rest with the Southern Nevada Health District. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CCSD cancels sports, extracurricular activities due to coronavirus - VIDEO
Clark County schools is immediately suspending all athletic events, assemblies and extra-curricular events until further notice over coronavirus fears, the district said Thursday. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus leaves Las Vegas quiet - VIDEO
COVID-19 is making an impact on the Las Vegas Strip. Usually filled with crowds and parties, the Strip is now quiet with empty lines, empty casino floors and little action along major party spots. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman injured in hit-and-run crash in parking lot - VIDEO
A woman was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle in a central Las Vegas parking lot Thursday morning, March 12, 2020, according to police. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Three new positive COVID-19 cases in Clark County - VIDEO
The Southern Nevada Health District is reporting three new “presumptive positive” coronavirus cases. That makes five new cases in Clark County and seven in Nevada. (Michael Quine and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus latest updates - VIDEO
Review-Journal health reporter Mary Hynes discusses the latest updates on coronavirus in Las Vegas and Southern Nevada, March 10, 2020. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Clouds build Monday before rain in Las Vegas Valley - VIDEO
Southern Nevada residents and visitors are in for a wet few days, perhaps more, according to the National Weather Service. (James Schaeffer)
We dance for Charlotte - VIDEO
This desire to help the Bush family led to a unique social media campaign – it’s called #WeDanceForCharlotte. Charlotte Bush and her brother, Alex, were hit by a driver as they walked home from school in February. Alex was killed and Charlotte was hospitalized. Dance instructor Nicole Blubaugh said people who want to show their support for the Bush family are encouraged to post a video of themselves dancing with this hastag on social media spaces such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. (Glenn Puit and Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Costco customers limited to 2 cases of water - VIDEO
Customers load their two-case limit of bottled water at the Costco Business Center on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Las Vegas, Monday, March 9, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas home prices break bubble-era record - VIDEO
After more than 13 years, Las Vegas house prices have finally eclipsed their bubble-era peak. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southern Nevada man positive for coronavirus in serious condition - VIDEO
A Clark County resident who has tested positive for COVID-19 remains in serious condition, the Southern Nevada Health District said Friday afternoon. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Confirmed coronavirus case in Southern Nevada - VIDEO
A man in his 50s who had recently traveled to Washington state and Texas had been hospitalized in an isolation ward in a Las Vegas-area hospital. He is the first case of COVID-19 - coronavirus - in Southern Nevada, confirmed by the Southern Nevada Health District. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wildflowers at Lake Mead - VIDEO
The Lake Mead National Recreation Area is expecting an above-average year for wildflower blooms. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LDS Family Stores Supplies
Cory and Holly Steed as LDS church members are encouraged to store up food, water and supplies for n case of an emergency. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus scare has Costco shoppers stocking up - VIDEO
Shoppers at Costco stores in the Las Vegas Valley stocked up on bottled water on Monday, March 2. Some were heeding the advice to stock supplies as coronavirus spreads in the U.S. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Alpine Motel landlord investigation
The RJ Investigations team talks about the current investigation into the Alpine Motel landlord and other properties he owners that have seen a laundry list of issues. The Alpine Motel caught fire December 21, 2019 that killed six people
Local veteran served in three wars
Las Vegan John Shaw fought in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. The veteran turned 95 in January, and remains with his wife of 64 years.
Real estate broker Scott Gragson pleads guilty in fatal DUI case - VIDEO
Real estate broker Scott Gragson pleaded guilty Friday in his fatal DUI case and is expected to spend several years in prison. (James Schaeffer, Michael Quine / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Driver killed after vehicle hits tree in west Las Vegas Valley - VIDEO
One person was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon in the western valley, Las Vegas police said. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Raiders sell and lease back headquarters - VIDEO
RJ reporter Eli Segall talks about the numbers behind the sale and lease back of the Raiders headquarters in Henderson and why businesses make these types of land grabs. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Coronavirus advice for Las Vegas: Be prepared, but don't panic - VIDEO
The message was “you need to be prepared,” Dr. Judith Ford, medical director of clinical quality for HealthCare Partners Nevada, recounted Wednesday, Feb. 26. 2020. Ford and other Southern Nevada health authorities stressed there is no need to panic. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police and community partners work with homeless people - VIDEO
Media briefing about the impact of the MORE Team on the homeless community in Las Vegas, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Multiple units respond to fire at North Las Vegas business - VIDEO
Multiple units have responded to a fire Wednesday at a North Las Vegas business. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Air Force veteran builds model of famous ship - VIDEO
James "Jim" Twohig, who lives in Sun City Summerlin in Las Vegas, has built a fabulous model of the U.S. "Brig" Niagara. It's the first model ship he's built and completed in his life. This is a famous ship in U.S. history. It was the flagship of Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry in the famous battle of Lake Erie, in the War of 1812. The model will be shipped and displayed at the U.S. Naval Academy Museum. (Renee Summerour/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Missing hiker's sister on staying hopeful - Video
Karsta Lucas, the sister of Ronnie Lucas, a hiker missing at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, said Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, that family members remain hopeful the 33-year-old diabetic will be found safe despite spending two nights in the open without his insulin. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search continues for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Volunteers come out to Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area west of Las Vegas to help find a hiker, Ronnie Lucas, who went missing on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Search for missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon - Video
Red Rock Search & Rescue is looked for the missing hiker at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area on Monday, Feb. 10, 2010. The man was reported missing on Sunday. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas ready to enforce homeless camping ban - VIDEO
Las Vegas police will begin enforcing a controversial camping ban on city streets on Saturday, but officials say they expect to impose the penalties available under the new ordinance only in rare instances. (James Schaeffer / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Officials celebrate opening of Las Vegas park named for slain officer - Video
Top public officials came together Friday morning to celebrate the grand opening of Officer Alyn Beck Memorial Park in the northwest valley, named after a police officer killed in the line of duty in 2014. (Nathan Asselin/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Wrong-way driver causes fatal crash near Las Vegas airport, authorities say - VIDEO
A suspected impaired motorist driving the wrong way on the Airport Connector caused a crash that killed another driver near McCarran International Airport early Friday morning, Jan. 17, 2020, according to law enforcement. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The car that Tupac was shot in is for sale - VIDEO
The vehicle that legendary rapper Tupac Shakur was riding in when he was shot after a boxing match in Las Vegas is up for auction. The black 1996 BMW 7 Series is listed by Celebrity Cars Las Vegas for $1.75 million. (Angus Kelly/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
THE LATEST