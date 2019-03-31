Las Vegas Strip celebrates Earth Hour — VIDEO

The Las Vegas Strip joined cities around the world marking Earth Hour on Saturday by turning off lights at 8:30 p.m. local time in a call for global action on climate change.

Earth Hour, spearheaded by the World Wildlife Fund, calls for greater awareness and more sparing use of resources, especially fossil fuels that produce carbon gases and lead to global warming. Beginning in Sydney in 2007, Earth Hour has spread to more than 180 countries, with tens of millions of people joining in.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report.