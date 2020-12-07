71°F
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
The Strip

Las Vegas Strip draws COVID-safety OSHA complaints

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 7, 2020 - 2:24 pm
 
Updated December 7, 2020 - 2:31 pm
Heavy traffic moves through the Strip on Las Vegas Blvd., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. ...
Heavy traffic moves through the Strip on Las Vegas Blvd., Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Two of Nevada’s five most complained-about ZIP codes for potential COVID-19 safety violations encompass nearly all of the Strip, according to state data.

Nevada’s Occupational Safety and Health Adminstration announced Monday that it had received 407 total complaints, as of Dec. 2, concerning coronavirus rules and restrictions in Strip postal codes.

The second-leading postal code in Nevada was 89109 (235 complaints), which includes nearly all of the Strip between Sahara and Tropicana Avenue. Coming in at number four was 89119 (172 complaints), the site of the Strip just south of Tropicana Avenue, McCarran International Airport and UNLV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.

