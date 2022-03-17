Las Vegas Strip Formula 1 race announcement ‘imminent’

With talks between local and F1 officials occurring since last year, a race taking place in Las Vegas is “very real.”

An official announcement regarding a Formula One race on the Las Vegas Strip is “imminent,” according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

With talks between local and F1 officials occurring since last year, the person said a race taking place in Las Vegas is “very real.” With the 2022 F1 schedule already set, the earliest the race could take place is in 2023.

Plans tentatively include drivers racing in and around the Strip, including areas around the Bellagio and further north. Portions of Las Vegas Boulevard would be temporarily shut down to host the race.

Earlier this year that same person noted that the race wouldn’t be a one-time thing and that it’s likely the Las Vegas race becomes F1’s flagship U.S. race.

The abundance of pedestrian bridges that stretch across the Strip at several points are viewed as a valuable asset for the race, the person noted. They would offer prime spots for spectators to take in the race and eliminate the need for F1 to construct temporary viewing structures.

F1 would be responsible for temporary road improvements, including sealing sewer manholes and adding concrete barriers along Las Vegas Boulevard.

The race would mark the first time Las Vegas hosted a Formula One race since a 1981-82 race held in the Caesars Palace parking lot.

