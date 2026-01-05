Las Vegas Strip has hidden history among the high-rises

Chilly and wet, Las Vegas still rings in 2026 in style

Las Vegas is known for its towering hotel-casinos — and for its history of imploding old ones to clear space for bigger, flashier properties.

But along the Strip, tucked among the high-rises, there are still some older sites, and they can be easily overlooked today.

Here’s a look at some hidden history in Las Vegas’ famed and ever-changing resort corridor.

North Strip motel

Next to Circus Circus and across from the Fontainebleau, the Travelsuites motel is easy to miss.

The two-story, 100-room inn at 2830 Las Vegas Blvd. South stretches behind an adjacent commercial building with a ground-floor souvenir shop.

The 1950s-era motel sits on a nearly 1.8-acre lot, property records show. And a few years ago, owner Haim Gabay tried to sell the property for big bucks.

In spring 2022, the motel — then a Travelodge — and the adjacent building were on the market for $52 million, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported.

The site didn’t change hands.

Catholic church

On a small side street off Las Vegas Boulevard, between a retail plaza and the Encore hotel-casino tower, the Guardian Angel Cathedral might seem a bit out of place.

After all, it’s a house of worship along a corridor packed with massive resorts and mobs of people who are drinking, partying and gambling.

This 1960s-era Catholic church is also an architectural gem — and its location is tied to a very Vegas figure.

The dramatic A-frame building at 302 Cathedral Way was designed by the late famed architect Paul Revere Williams. It has seating for 1,100 congregants; a large, colorful mosaic over the front entrance; and stained-glass windows in the triangular recesses that bisect the building, as described by the Paul R. Williams Project, launched to raise awareness of the legendary Black architect.

The late casino owner Moe Dalitz reportedly donated the land for the church in 1961.

Before he became a Las Vegas businessman and philanthropist, Dalitz was a Midwest bootlegger with ties to, among others, the Purple Gang, a group of notoriously violent Prohibition-era Detroit mobsters, according to The Mob Museum.

There is also a Catholic church near the south edge of the Strip called Shrine of the Most Holy Redeemer, which opened in 1993.

Located at 55 E. Reno Ave., it’s just south of the former Tropicana hotel-casino site where the Athletics are building a $2 billion baseball stadium.

Silver City Casino sign

Near the north edge of the Strip, a parking lot on Convention Center Drive has a casino sign for a long-gone gambling den.

In 2004, Clark County issued a demolition permit for the Silver City Casino, and then a few months later, it issued a building permit for Silver City Plaza on the same parcel, county records show.

The small retail center, on Las Vegas Boulevard just north of Convention Center Drive, has Denny’s, Ross Dress for Less and other tenants. However, a Silver City Casino sign still stands around the corner.

The Siegel Group founder Steve Siegel, who acquired the plot with the sign and other adjacent property in 2022, said he does not have any plans at this time to take down, relocate or otherwise change the casino signage.

Developer Lorenzo Doumani, who owns real estate near the sign, said Silver City was a no-frills casino.

Plus, he didn’t even realize the sign was still there until recently, as the display can be easy to look past and all but blends into the background.

“I literally didn’t notice it for 15 years until the other day,” Doumani said.

Apartments behind Treasure Island

Built in the 1970s, Villa De Flores is a small, two-story apartment building with 36 units, county records show.

It’s also right near the Strip — but the masses of tourists who flock here likely never see it.

The rental complex at 3601 Vegas Plaza Drive is hidden behind Treasure Island and occupies a half-acre parcel.

It’s basically a doughnut hole of separately owned real estate, surrounded by both Treasure Island and the upcoming Hard Rock-branded resort — formerly The Mirage — slated to open in 2027. But the pint-sized plot in their midst could have a high-rise of its own.

This past July, the Clark County Commission approved plans by landlord Ray Koroghli for a 48-story, 486-room hotel on the Villa De Flores site.

Project plans include a synagogue on levels 47 and 48, according to a county staff report.

Treasure Island, owned by billionaire Phil Ruffin, opposed the project. The new hotel would be built between TI and an employee garage, and the resort was “extremely concerned” about excess traffic blocking its employees’ ability to come and go, general counsel Brad Anthony told the county in a letter.

He also wrote that the increased traffic raised a “potential pedestrian safety concern” for TI employees, given that they walk across to access the resort.

County Commission Chairman Tick Segerblom, whose district includes the proposed hotel site, said at the July meeting that it would be a “very difficult project to build, so good luck on that. But if we can do it, it’s going to revolutionize the Strip,” minutes show.

He added: “And hopefully, you can work closely with your neighbors.”

Jockey Club

The Jockey Club sits along a tourist-packed section of the Strip. But walking by, the timeshare complex at 3700 Las Vegas Blvd. South is all but hidden from view.

It opened in 1974 and is now flanked — and dwarfed — by The Cosmopolitan, its very close next-door neighbor that opened in 2010.

The Cosmo, with its two glitzy skyscrapers, towers over the Jockey Club, and one of its high-rises blocks views of the now-wedged-in neighbor from along the Strip.

A small sign for the Jockey Club, complete with an arrow pointing the way, sits along the sidewalk on Las Vegas Boulevard — just steps from a lavish entrance to the Cosmo.

Contact Eli Segall at esegall@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0342.